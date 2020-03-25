Stay Home & Stay Safe
Information for students at the Université Catholique de Lille during the COVID-19 pandemic:
Information à destination des étudiants de l’Université Catholique de Lille durant l’épidémie de COVID-19 :
EN - COVID-19 INFORMATION
Latest updates in the situation at Université Catholique de Lille
29 october
Following the announcements of the President of the Republic of France concerning the health measures to be adopted in the fight against COVID-19, all courses and tutorials will be provided online as of Friday October 30. The question of in-person practical work remains under study pending further information from the Minister of Education.
Students and University staff will be kept informed in the coming hours of practical arrangements by their faculty or school.
The university restaurants and sports facilities are closed until further notice. The Food Corner alone will remain open, serving only take-away meals. Bring your reusable bag! For further information see the ALL student services Facebook page (in French).
The CPSU will remain open during its usual weekday hours, and may be contacted by telephone or email for any reason – medical, social, or psychological. See the website for further information (in French).
The University’s Vauban library (60 rue de Port, Lille) will remain open Monday through Friday from 10am to 5pm, but will be accessible only by reservation in advance, via either the Affluences site or the application (as has been the case since August). The maximum number of persons allowed in will be reduced to 91 (or 25% of normal capacity). Further information on other libraries is available on the Library OnLine website.
14 september
Our campus reopened on 24 August, welcoming its 34,600 students, teachers, and employees in accordance with the most recent guidelines of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation (MESRI) and the Regional Health Agency (ARS).
RECOMMENDATIONS:
Official French government website in English: https://www.gouvernement.fr/en/coronavirus-covid-19
Toll-free number (0 800 130 000), open from 9am to 7pm seven days a week, to answer all questions that are not related to medical care.
WHO website: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019
FR - Informations Coronavirus - Covid 19
29 octobre 2020
A la suite des annonces du Président de la République concernant les mesures sanitaires à adopter dans la lutte contre la Covid-19, les cours et travaux dirigés seront assurés en distanciel à partir du vendredi 30 octobre. La question des travaux pratiques en présentiel reste à l’étude dans l’attente d’informations complémentaires du MESRI.
Les étudiantes et étudiants ainsi que les personnels de l'Université seront tenus informés dans les prochaines heures des modalités pratiques par leur faculté ou école.
Les restaurants universitaires et salles de sport sont fermés jusqu'à nouvel ordre. Seul le Food Corner rouvre ses portes avec des plats uniquement en vente à emporter : + d'infos
Le CPSU reste ouvert aux horaires habituels, vous pouvez les contacter par téléphone ou par mail pour toute raison médicale, sociale, ou psychologique.
Plus d'informations sur notre site internet
La bibliothèque Universitaire Vauban, 60 rue du Port à Lille, sera ouverte du lundi au vendredi de 10h à 17h. Elle sera accessible uniquement sur réservation via le site ou l'application Affluences, comme c'est le cas depuis le mois d'août. La jauge sera encore réduite (91 places disponibles, soit 25% de la jauge habituelle).
Pour les bibliothèques des autres sites vous trouverez toutes les infos sur notre portail
Recommandations :
Site du Gouvernement : https://www.gouvernement.fr/info-coronavirus
Museums :
- La Piscine in Roubaix, virtual tour (EN/FR)
- Palais Beaux Arts Lille. We may not be able to visit Lille’s lovely Palais des Beaux-Arts right now, but we can still view its collection online at https://pba.lille.fr/en/Collections (EN)
On ne peut pas visiter le Palais des Beaux-Arts en ce moment, mais on peut toujours regarder sa collection en ligne à https://pba.lille.fr/Collections (FR)
- Louvre Museum, virtual tour (EN)
- National Gallery, virtual tour (EN)
- MOMA, virtual tour (EN
- Metropolitan Museum, virtual tour (EN)
- The Dalí Museum in Florida, virtual tour (EN)
- Découverte vidéo des coulisses du Musée du Louvre-Lens (FR)
Movies, concerts & documentaries :
- L'Opéra de Paris est fermé mais elle continue à offrir aux amateurs de l'opéra et du ballet des podcasts et vidéos sur son site web / the Paris Opera is closed but continues to offer opera and ballet fans various podcasts and videos on its website: https://www.operadeparis.fr/en/3e-scene / https://www.operadeparis.fr/en/magazine/backstages / https://www.operadeparis.fr/en/magazine/medias
- Orchestre National de Lille, complete symphonies of Gustav Mahler on YouTube (FR/EN)
- OpenCulture, free cultural and educational content (EN)
The Open Culture website offers a wealth of resources to keep you entertained, from ebooks and audiobooks and podcasts to online courses and over a thousand films, all for free.
Le site web Open Culture (en anglais) offre une multitude de ressources pour vous divertir, des livres électroniques et livres audio aux podcasts aux cours en ligne et à plus d'un millier de films, le tout gratuitement.
- Arte, replays of documentaries, concerts & movies (EN/FR)
- Bienvenidos a Radio Beethoven (Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile)
E-books :
- Furet du Nord, e-books gratuits #LISEZCHEZVOUS (FR)
- Cultura, e-books gratuits (FR)
- Librairie saphira ebooks en sociologie, à télécharger librement durant la période de confinement (FR)
- Mir@bel : 4 200 revues, dont le tiers en libre accès (FR)
- Histoire de France : articles et ouvrages français et étrangers concernant l'histoire de France (du Ve siècle à 1995) (FR)
- A list of companies offering free online workouts (EN)
- Les cours gratuits pour faire du sport à la maison (FR)
- RITM propose des cours de sport gratuits en ligne (FR)
- Cours en ligne DECATHLON (FR)
- The CPSU will remain open during its usual weekday hours, and may be contacted by telephone or email for any reason – medical, social, or psychological. See the website for further information : English Link
- Le CPSU reste ouvert à tous les étudiants pour des consultations de médecine générale, aux horaires habituels.
Ils sont aussi disponibles pour écouter. L'isolement te stresse ? Tu as du mal à vivre ce confinement ? Tu as besoin de parler ? N'attends plus et envoie un mail à cpsu@all-lacatho.fr Nos collègues sont là pour vous écouter, peu importe la raison, et même si tu as juste peur de mettre le pied dehors pendant le confinement. Tu peux aussi les appeler au 03.28.04.02.40 la journée, du lundi au vendredi. FR.
-
For support services in English, you can visit one of the following websites for information on how to connect with English speaking volunteers during the crisis:
https://www.student-support.info/
https://nightline-paris.fr/en/home/
- A former French Special Forces shares his five tips for well-being during confinement :
- A series of podcasts on meditation (FR)
- The UCLA Mindful Awareness Research Center provides a wealth of information on meditation and emotion. Here is a link to all of their free programming (EN)
- A guided mediation lasting 20 minutes (EN)
Spirituality and Prayer/ Spiritualité
- A comprehensive set of links from the Harvard Divinity School on prayer, meditation, and worship
- Foi et spiritualité - Diocèse de Lille (FR)
- Facebook "aumonerie de la Catho de Lille" (FR)
-
Vodeus.tv Plateforme de streaming vidéo d'émissions religieuses (FR)
-
St Martin-in-the-Fields church is live-streaming services on their Facebook page (Anglicanism) (EN)
- Food safety, nutrition and, wellness from the Harvard School of Public Health(EN)
- A video on easy and healthy meal prepping (EN)
- Tips from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver on cooking during the confinement (EN)
- 22 easy recipes from pantry staples (EN)