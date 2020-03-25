Stay Home & Stay Safe

Information EN/FR

EN - COVID-19 INFORMATION

Latest updates in the situation at Université Catholique de Lille

29 october

Following the announcements of the President of the Republic of France concerning the health measures to be adopted in the fight against COVID-19, all courses and tutorials will be provided online as of Friday October 30. The question of in-person practical work remains under study pending further information from the Minister of Education.

Students and University staff will be kept informed in the coming hours of practical arrangements by their faculty or school.

The university restaurants and sports facilities are closed until further notice. The Food Corner alone will remain open, serving only take-away meals. Bring your reusable bag! For further information see the ALL student services Facebook page (in French) .

The CPSU will remain open during its usual weekday hours, and may be contacted by telephone or email for any reason – medical, social, or psychological. See the website for further information (in French) .

The University’s Vauban library (60 rue de Port, Lille) will remain open Monday through Friday from 10am to 5pm, but will be accessible only by reservation in advance, via either the Affluences site or the application (as has been the case since August). The maximum number of persons allowed in will be reduced to 91 (or 25% of normal capacity). Further information on other libraries is available on the Library OnLine website .

14 september

Our campus reopened on 24 August, welcoming its 34,600 students, teachers, and employees in accordance with the most recent guidelines of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation (MESRI) and the Regional Health Agency (ARS).

Press Release

RECOMMENDATIONS:

Official French government website in English: https://www.gouvernement.fr/en/coronavirus-covid-19

Toll-free number (0 800 130 000), open from 9am to 7pm seven days a week, to answer all questions that are not related to medical care.

WHO website: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

FR - Informations Coronavirus - Covid 19

29 octobre 2020

A la suite des annonces du Président de la République concernant les mesures sanitaires à adopter dans la lutte contre la Covid-19, les cours et travaux dirigés seront assurés en distanciel à partir du vendredi 30 octobre. La question des travaux pratiques en présentiel reste à l’étude dans l’attente d’informations complémentaires du MESRI.

Les étudiantes et étudiants ainsi que les personnels de l'Université seront tenus informés dans les prochaines heures des modalités pratiques par leur faculté ou école.

Les restaurants universitaires et salles de sport sont fermés jusqu'à nouvel ordre. Seul le Food Corner rouvre ses portes avec des plats uniquement en vente à emporter : + d'infos

Le CPSU reste ouvert aux horaires habituels, vous pouvez les contacter par téléphone ou par mail pour toute raison médicale, sociale, ou psychologique.

Plus d'informations sur notre site internet

La bibliothèque Universitaire Vauban, 60 rue du Port à Lille, sera ouverte du lundi au vendredi de 10h à 17h. Elle sera accessible uniquement sur réservation via le site ou l'application Affluences, comme c'est le cas depuis le mois d'août. La jauge sera encore réduite (91 places disponibles, soit 25% de la jauge habituelle).

Pour les bibliothèques des autres sites vous trouverez toutes les infos sur notre portail

Recommandations :

Site du Gouvernement : https://www.gouvernement.fr/info-coronavirus